PBA Images

Talk 'N Text pounced on a shorthanded Barangay Ginebra to take an emotional 104-95 victory in Game 5 of their PBA Governors Cup Finals

on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was a battle of attrition between the two squads early in the game, but the Gin Kings lost despite their valiant stand after import Justin Brownlee bailed out due to food poisoning.

Without Brownlee checking him, TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dished out a triple-double of 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to give TNT a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Calvin Oftana added 20 markers, while Mikey Williams contributed 15.

On Christian Standhardinger's lead, defending champion Ginebra raced to an 11-4 start. But TNT found its bearing and eventually snatched the lead, 16-15 after Mikey William's layup, 16-15.

The Kings then used a searing 15-point burst that had the Tropang GIGA reeling to a 52-39 deficit midway in the second quarter. From a 12-point halftime deficit, TNT fought back to a 63-63 deadlock on Jayson Castro's jumper.

But Brownlee, who was already hampered by the effects of food poisoning, was forced to sit it out in the third quarter. He was eventually escorted to the dugout where he stayed for the rest of the game.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone (L) with import Justin Brownlee during Game 5 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals. PBA Images.

The Kings were able to put a fight with Nards Pinto trying to rally Ginebra.

Hollis-Jefferson and the rest of the TNT crew, however, leaned on their scoring to fight off Ginebra's gritty stand.



Standhardinger carried the fight for Ginebra in scoring with 29 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

