Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – It took De La Salle Lady Spikers two hours and 45 minutes to overcome the Adamson Lady Falcons and secured a twice-to-beat advantage heading to the playoff of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

For the Lady Spikers, the tough five-setter win against the Lady Falcons tested their character especially for super rookie Angel Canino.

Canino struggled in the first part of the game, having a hard time tallying her usual numbers. But she eventually found her groove back in the crucial fourth set win and deciding set to finish the match with a career-high 28 points on 22 attacks, five blocks, and an ace.

“Ano lang din yun nga po naging relax kami nung second set and medyo naging off kami nung second set. Nakita namin and natest yung characteristic namin inside and pinakita din namin sa huli kung ano kami at kung paano kami lumaban as a team,” Canino said.

Assistant coach Noel Orcullo echoed the same sentiments, adding that they needed those kind of victory to showcase their true character as a team.

“Yun yung lagi naming sinasabi sa kanila kailangan may pagdaanan kayong mahirap na paghuhugutan niyo para pagdating ng ganitong labanan lalabas yung character ninyo na kailangan hindi tayo magpatalo. Ayun lumabas naman,” Orcullo said.

Canino had the same slow start during the first round when they beat the Lady Falcons in four sets.

But the open spiker of the green and white squad knew how to calm herself and just stay focus on the game.

“Sinabi ko sa sarili ko kalimutan yung nangyari bawi lang look forward ko kung anong meron in the present,” Canino continued.

“Dapat focus ka lang sa kung anong nasa harap mo ngayon wag ka na mag-dwell sa kung anong nangyari in the past kasi maaano ka lang e, mada-down ka lang dahil iniisip mo yung mga mali mo so kailangan mo lang talaga bumawi ayun po yung iniisip ko.”

The Lady Spikers booked the Final Four incentive with two games left in their schedule as they now hold an 11-1 win-loss slate to lead the league.

Meanwhile, the Adamson slid to fourth place with an 8-4 card, dimming their chances for the last twice-to-beat advantage.