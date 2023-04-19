San Beda bows to Kuala Lumpur in AsiaBasket finals

Kuala Lumpur came back from a rough 1st quarter to beat San Beda-Machateam in the final. Handout

The San Beda-Machateam settled for a runner-up finish in the Sportsclick AsiaBasket International Championship after they succumbed to the Kuala Lumpur Aseel, 83-72, at the MABA Stadium in Malaysia Tuesday.

San Beda had an impressive start in the championship as it buried seven triples en route to a 32-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But the host team recovered later in the game, displaying tight defense as it held the powerhouse Philippine collegiate team to just 14 points in the second period.

They eventually clinched the upperhand after limiting San Beda to six points in the third quarter, 58-52, heading to the payoff period.

The Aseel threatened to pull away in the fourth off a 10-2 run for a 68-54 lead with 7:23 to go.



The Red Lions made a final comeback attempt, cutting the lead down to just seven, 70-63, with four and a half minutes to play.

Kuala Lumpur then went on a 10-2 spurt, capped by triples from Jalen Robinson for an 80-65 cushion with 1:30 remaining.

Robinson steered the Aseel with 31 points, 21 rebounds, four assists, and four steals – enough to book the MVP plum. Wee Yong Gan contributed 23 points for Kuala Lumpur.



The American import finished the league with 28.3 points, 17.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.7 blocks per outing.



Sangalang had a quiet 10 points in the finals but compensated on defense with five blocks, eight rebounds and a steal.

Jacob Cortez, who was also named to the first team, led San Beda-Machateam with 19 points on five triples, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Yukien Andrada and Damie Cuntapay each added 14 markers with Andrada also grabbing 11 assists for the double-double.

In battle for bronze, Harimau Malaysia weathered a late comeback from De La Salle-College of St. Benilde to prevail, 93-84.