New-look Discovery, Uratex eye redemption at Asia Tour 3x3

MANILA – Women’s 3x3 teams Discovery Perlas, Uratex Dream, and Uratex Tibay will all try to redeem themselves and win the championship when the inaugural edition of the Asia Tour 3x3 tips off on Saturday, April 22, at the Mall of Asia.

The three Philippine squads are part of a competitive eight-team field in the women’s category which also includes the A and B squads of Harimau Malaysia, Sniper from Thailand, and the national selections of Singapore and Vietnam.

“I think we are ready to prove something. We learned a lot from our last tournaments. Yes, we fell short, but it only means madami pa kaming need i-improve. So this time, hopefully, ma-apply na namin,” Philippines No. 6 Kaye Pingol said.

The Dream fell short in the NBA 3X women’s open category last March, losing to the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in the final. Earlier in that month, the same side was also booted out by Thailand’s Sriracha Eagle in the quarterfinals of the Basketball Thai Super League 3x3.

Due to Kristina Deacon aggravating her shoulder injury, Dream reshuffled its lineup and shall parade the combination of Pingol, No. 7 Eunique Chan, No. 8 Samantha Harada, and No. 10 Shanda Anies.

Tibay will be composed of No. 14 Ford Grajales, No. 25 Cecilia Junsay, No. 28 Blanche Bahuyan, and Julia Barroquillo.

Pingol furthered that while it will be a challenge to compete without Deacon, the No. 5 ranked female player in the country, she is confident about the group’s familiarity.

“It’s sad because malapit na ‘yung tournament and doon nagkaroon ng injury. We just adjust sa isa’t isa. Iisang Sistema lang rin naman with Tibay and si Ate (Eunique) Chan na ang magfi-fill in kay Ate Tin (Deacon),” she said.

“Siguro, hindi naman kami mahihirapan when it comes to chemistry, and we really need to work together lang rin kasi kahit wala si ate Tin, alam namin andiyan lang siya to support and trust us.”

Both Dream and Tibay are in Pool A along with VN Red and Gold (Vietnam) and Harimau Malaysia A.

Discovery, meanwhile, is coming off a silver-medal finish in the first-ever women’s VBA 3x3 competition in Vietnam and would want to change the color of its medal at the Asia Tour 3x3.

“I feel like we have a good grip on 3x3 knowledge already since we learned a lot from our VBA experience. This really determines us as a team to bag gold this Asia Tour, lalo na it will be held here in the Philippines,” Philippines No. 17 Hazelle Yam said.

“Our whole trip was very eventful but we stuck together as a team which really helped us earn that silver. We just played our game by letting our system flow and not forcing anything.”

Coached by Haydee Ong and Jude Paulite, Discovery is making only one change to its roster, with former UST Golden Tigress Misaela Larosa joining Yam, No. 16 Allana Lim, and No. 32 Raiza Palmera-Dy.

Discovery will play familiar rival Sniper (Thailand), SG Lioness (Singapore), and Harimau Malaysia B in Pool B.

Only the top two clubs from each of the two pools will advance to the knockout semifinals.

More than representing the Philippines, the Pinay ballers’ participation in the Level 5 FIBA 3x3 competition will also boost the country’s ranking points.

Currently, the Philippines is ranked 57th in the world in women’s 3x3 with 95,158 points, but is not far behind the likes of the Democratic Republic of Congo (100,719), Uzbekistan (101,586), and Kyrgyzstan (101,586).

“For us, playing against top teams and elite players sa kani-kanilang countries ay magandang opportunity sa amin. Knowing national teams ang maglalaro, macha-challenge rin kami, and this high level of competition, for sure malalakas talaga kalaban so we will try our best para mapakita how beautiful basketball is,” Pingol said.

