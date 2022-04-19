Weightlifting chief eyes at least 2 golds in SEA Games

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines reacts in the Women's 55kg Snatch during the Weightlifting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. File photo. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE.



MANILA, Philippines -- There are high expectations for the national weightlifting team in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz will lead the 13-man squad that is eyeing a minimum of two gold medals in the biennial event, set for May 12-23.

Diaz, 31, will defend her gold medal in the women's 55kg division. She will be joined by six other women: Mary Flor Diaz (45 kg), Rosegie Ramos (49 kg), Margaret Colonia (59 kg), Elreen Ann Ando (64 kg), Vanessa Sarno (71 kg), and Kristel Macrohon (+71 kg).

Olympian Nestor Colonia (67 kg), meanwhile, spearheads the men's team of six, along with Fernando Agad Jr. (55 kg), Rowel Garcia (61 kg), Lemon Denmark Tarro (73 kg), John Paul Padullo (89 kg), and John Dexter Tabique (+89 kg).

"Fearless forecast… ang tingin ko minimum of two gold medals, and then laban kami sa four or five na golds. Baka maka-tsamba. Kung ibigay ng Panginoon ang mas malaki, why not," Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella said on Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"So minimum of two golds and maximum of four or five," he added.

Puentevella mentioned Ando, Sarno, Macrohon, Ramos, and Colonia as among the possible gold medalist together with Diaz.

Like Diaz, Macrohon also won gold in the 2019 SEA Games, while Sarno bagged a gold in the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last year.

"You never know. Si Ramos at Colonia matapang din na mga bata, and with all the training they have at Rizal Memorial, I feel baka suwertihin because I know they also aspire to follow the footsteps of Hidilyn," Puentevella said.

Among the men, Puentevella is not discounting the chances of Garcia, Tabique, and Colonia.

"Sa lalaki, we can pull surprises because these boys also aspire and dream. And they're doing well in training," said Puentevella.

Looming as the biggest threats in the country's bid are host Vietnam, Indonesia, and comebacking Thailand, which skipped the SEA Games three years ago after volunteering not to take part in the aftermath of the doping controversy that rocked the team.

Vietnam and Indonesia topped the event three years ago with four gold medals each.

Diaz, according to Puentevella, requested to travel to Vietnam at least 10 days before the weightlifting competitions, scheduled May 19 to 22, in order to get acclimatize to the surroundings.

The country's first-ever Olympic gold medal winner will also be bringing along her own team, that includes sports psychologist Karen Trinidad and nutritionist Jeaneth Aro, whose expenses will be paid by Diaz herself.

Puentevella also revealed that the SEA Games will serve as a tryout for the national team members to the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

"Modesty aside, tinitingnan ko ito as their tryouts sa Asian Games. Manalo sila ng gold and silver, diretso na sa Asiad," said the 75-year-old former lawmaker.