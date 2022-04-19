Home  >  Sports

Filipina skater Sofia Frank finishes 22nd in World Juniors

Posted at Apr 19 2022 01:05 PM

Sofia Frank of the Philippines performs during the women's Free Skating at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, 22 January 2022. File photo. Toms Kalnins, EPA-EFE.
Young Filipina skater Sofia Frank registered a new personal best in the short program en route to a 22nd-place finish in the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships, held over the weekend in Tallinn, Estonia.

The 16-year-old Frank scored a 53.86 in her short program, her best score so far in her career. But she struggled in the free skate for a score of 83.14.

Her total of 137.00 placed her 22nd overall, among a total of 43 competitors.

Isabeau Levito of the United States claimed the gold with a total score of 206.55, followed by South Korea's Shin Ji-a (206.01) and another American, Lindsay Thorngren (199.42).

Prior to the world juniors, Frank's best score in the short program was 53.30, set during the CS Finlandia Trophy in October 2021.

