NFL stars Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, Allen set for golf duel

NEW YORK -- NFL superstar quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will meet in a golf showdown on June 1 at Las Vegas, organizers announced Monday.

The latest edition of The Match, which has in the past paired PGA stars with NFL talent, shifts to an all-NFL format this year, with Brady and Rodgers teaming up against Allen and Mahomes in a 12-hole event at Wynn Las Vegas.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL Most Valuable Player Brady, who briefly retired before announcing a comeback for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joins Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, after they played on opposite sides in last July's Match.

Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau beat Brady and Phil Mickelson last year, dropping Brady to 0-2 in the event.

Mahomes sparked the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances after the 2019 and 2020 seasons, going 1-1, and won 2018 NFL MVP honors.

Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to three consecutive playoff trips after the club had made only one in a 19-season span.

