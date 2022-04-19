NCAA: San Sebastian prevails vs JRU in must-win game

San Sebastian College outworked Jose Rizal University (JRU), 70-64, to pocket its third victory in the NCAA 97 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday.

JM Calma set a new season-high with 26 points for the Golden Stags, including 5 triples to go with his 11 rebounds and 3 assists.

Calma instigated the Stags' offensive in the first two quarter by unloading 20 points.

Rommel Calahat added 13 points, 7 of them coming in the payoff period.

It was a rebound for San Sebastian after losing to Emilio Aguinaldo College. The Stags improved to 3-4, while the Bombers fell deeper to 1-6.

The Stags were already leading by 12 following Calahat's free throws 4 minutes remaining.

But the Bombers launched a 8-0 barrage to make it 64-68.

Fortunately, Alex Desoyo drilled a corner jumper that gave San Sebastian a 70-64 separation, and allowed the Golden Stags to walk away with the win.