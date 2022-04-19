NBA: Warriors crush Nuggets for 2-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) goes to the basket for two points as Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (C) and Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (R) defend during the second half of Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference first round playoffs series. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

WASHINGTON -- Golden State ripped Denver 126-106 for a 2-0 series edge.

At San Francisco, the visiting Nuggets seized a 43-31 edge before Golden State closed the second quarter on a 26-8 run over the last seven minutes for a 57-51 halftime lead.

The decisive spurt, which began with a 16-0 run to give the Warriors their first lead, was sparked by the three-guard alignment of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson.

"We're executing the best we can," Poole said of the electrifying trio. "We're ready to fight night in and night out."

Golden State seized command in the third quarter, leading 101-81 entering the fourth, and cruised to victory.

All-Star guard Curry, coming off the bench in his second game back from a foot injury, scored 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting, going 5-of-10 from 3-point range in 23 minutes.

Poole had 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting and eight assists and Thompson contributed 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

"We all want to see other people get going," Poole said of the Warriors backcourt trio. "We love playing team basketball. We can all get hot at any time.

"We all feel like we're really special. Playing together makes us really lethal."

Serbian center Nikola Jokic, last season's NBA Most Valuable Player, led Denver with 26 points but was ejected after a second technical foul with seven minutes remaining.

© Agence France-Presse