La Salle's Joaqui Manuel shakes hands with Ateneo center Ange Kouame after their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University forward Joaqui Manuel did not play in the Green Archers' victory against University of Santo Tomas on Tuesday afternoon.

This, as he served a one-game suspension stemming from his flagrant foul on Ateneo de Manila University center Ange Kouame last week.

La Salle head coach Derrick Pumaren confirmed the development after their 112-83 clobbering of the Growling Tigers that hiked their record to 6-3 in UAAP Season 84.

Manuel was assessed an unsportsmanlike foul with 7:18 to play in the third quarter of their game last Tuesday, after he bumped into Kouame's knees.

The UAAP later said that the foul was deemed "unsportsmanlike foul criteria 2," which is described as "excessive, hard contact caused by a player in an effort to play the ball or an opponent" in the FIBA rule book.

Manuel's foul on Kouame went viral on social media after the game, with former Ateneo star Kiefer Ravena among those who brought attention to the incident.

Manuel, in his third season with the Green Archers, is averaging 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in 10 minutes of action per game.

