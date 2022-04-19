United City's Mark Hartmann (20) in action against Melbourne City's Nuno Reis in their Group G match in the 2022 AFC Champions League. Handout photo.

United City fell to a second straight defeat in Group G of the 2022 AFC Champions League, absorbing a 3-0 loss to Melbourne City on Monday night at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand.

United City held on for 34 minutes before Melbourne City broke through, thanks to Stefan Colakovski, who converted off a pass by Taras Gomulka.

A second goal by Colakovski in the first half was negated for offside, but the momentum was clearly in Melbourne City's favor.

Marco Tilio doubled their lead in the 59th minute, then grabbed a third in the 75th to complete the rout.

The Australian champions used a youthful line-up in the match, with the AFC website reporting that most of Melbourne City's usual starters were on the bench. Melbourne City now has four points in Group G from one win and one draw.

United City is now 0-2 in the group, after suffering a painful 1-0 loss to Korean side Jeonnam Dragons last Friday, which saw them give up a goal to Leonard Pllana in the 85th minute.

They return to action on Thursday, April 21, against BG Pathum United.

