Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round at Wells Fargo Center on April 18, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu, Getty Images/AFP

WASHINGTON -- Joel Embiid delivered game highs of 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over Toronto 112-97 on Monday in the NBA playoffs.

The Cameroonian big man, a finalist for the NBA Most Valuable Player award, powered the host Sixers to a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven first round playoff series, which continues Wednesday at Toronto.

Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey contributed 23 points, nine rebounds and a game-high eight assists, while Tobias Harris added 20 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

As a result, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took his 100th career NBA playoff triumph.

"We've got it all. We've just got to put it all together on the floor," Embiid said. "We have to keep playing the way we've been playing. We know what we've got to do. We've just got to execute."

Embiid was unhappy about the Sixers' 14 turnovers but pleased with their physical play in outrebounding the Raptors 41-35.

"These last two games we've been physical, rebounding the ball well, getting second chances," Embiid said. "We didn't do a good job taking care of the ball. We have to do a better job next game."

Toronto jumped ahead 11-2, the Raptors shooting 4-of-5 from the floor to start the game, but the Sixers seized the lead in the second quarter, stretching the margin as large as 67-52 at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter.

The Raptors, led by 26 points from O.G. Anunoby and 20 points each from Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, trimmed their deficit in the final minutes but never threatened.

Embiid suffered a right elbow injury late in the third quarter but played to the finish.

"It was pretty sore," he said. "But it's the playoffs. Got to fight through it."

Toronto's Scottie Barnes was out with an ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Saturday's opening loss.

