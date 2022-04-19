Chot Reyes bets on Leni Robredo in Halalan 2022



Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes threw his support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo in the upcoming national polls in May.

In a short video clip uploaded on his social media accounts, Reyes used the battle cry of the Philippine basketball team, saying “puso” should also be present in the next president of the Philippines.

“Sa bawat game lagi naming sinisigaw, 'Laban Pilipinas. Puso!' At ang pusong ito'y hindi lang pang basketball, dapat taglay din ito ng ating susunod na Pangulo,” he said.

“Puso ay ang pagmamahal sa bayan na makikita sa mga gawaing nakakaangat ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan.”

Reyes also showed photos of Robredo to prove his point.

“Puso ay ang tapang -- the courage to never give up no matter the odds. Maski siraan ka na, maski pinipilit ka nilang pinapabagsak, just never, ever give up,” Reyes continued.

“Mapabagyo, lindol, sakuna, pandemic, ano pa man 'yan, puso ay nakikita sa mabilisang pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan, anuman ang kailangan.”

The coach then urged the public to help one another as the country approaches the “last two minutes” of the elections.

“Hindi pa tapos ang laban. Last 2 minutes na at wala na tayong timeout. Kaya ngayon, kailangan natin ng teamwork. Magtulungan tayo upang maipagmalaki sa buong mundo na tayo ay Pilipino. Ako si Chot Reyes, buong pusong lumalaban at tumataya para kay Leni Robredo,” he concluded.

Aside from Reyes, politician and basketball coach Yeng Guiao also backs Robredo in the May 9 elections.