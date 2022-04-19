6 teams eye knockout berths in PBA 3x3 grand finals

Both Meralco and San Miguel are already seeded to the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Grand Finals. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Six teams will compete for the four remaining berths in the knockout stage of the PBA 3x3 second conference grand finals set Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Pool A topnotcher Pioneer Pro Tibay and Pool B counterpart Barangay Ginebra lead four other teams vying in the single round pool play for the right to join the four top seeded squad in the quarterfinals of the standalone tournament’s season finale.

Already seeded in the next round are two-leg winners Limitless App and San Miguel Beer, along with TNT and Meralco.

The Appmasters, winner of the first-ever grand finals held last December, emerged as the top seeded team entering the quarterfinals after accumulating the highest points at the end of the six-leg qualifier, capped by them ruling Leg 3 and Leg 5, respectively.

The Tropang Giga, Leg 1 champion, finished second followed by the Bolts (Leg 4), and the Beermen (Legs 2 and 6).

Pioneer Pro Tibay came in at No. 5 and leads Pool A along with Purefoods (No. 8) and Sista Super Sealers (No. 9), while Ginebra is seeded sixth to banner Pool B together with Platinum Karaoke (No. 7), and Terrafirma (No. 10).

Falling short of advancing in the grand finals are NorthPort, CAVITEX, and Master Sardines.

The Lakas Ng Tatlo second conference grand finals serves as the lead up to Game 6 of the Governors’ Cup finals between defending champion Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

Six matches in pool play will be held starting with the match between Pioneer Pro Tibay and Sista at 9 a.m.

Barangay Ginebra then goes up against Terrafirma 3x3, followed by Purefoods-Sista, Platinum Karaoke-Terrafima 3x3, Pioneer Pro Tibay-Purefoods, and Ginebra-Platinum Karaoke.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout phase, with Limitless facing the no. 2 in Pool A, and San Miguel taking on the top seeded team in Pool B.

Meralco then squares off with the no. 1 team in Pool A, and TNT taking on the no. 2 team in Pool B.

Meralco welcomes back to its active roster fit-again Alfred Batino, while Platinum Karaoke activated Chris De Chavez.

San Miguel also changed lineup by bringing back Bacon Austria and Moncrief Rogado for James Mangahas and the injured Jeff Manday, while Terrafirma will play anew with comebacking team manager Ronald Tubid.

The champion team will receive the top prize of P750,000, while the runner-up takes P250,000 and the third-placer gets P100,000.