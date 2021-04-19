PBA: NorthPort inks Jamie Malonzo, Troy Rike to rookie deals

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier on Monday signed their draft picks, Jamie Malonzo and Troy Rike, to their rookie contracts.

Malonzo, the second overall pick in the draft, was signed to a maximum three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Rike's agent, Marvin Espiritu, confirmed to ABS-CBN News that the former National University big man inked a two-year contract. NorthPort took Rike 11th overall.

Malonzo played just one UAAP season for De La Salle University, but immediately showed his readiness to play at the next level and made the Mythical Team.

Rike, for his part, played in the FIBA 3x3 circuit and represented the country in various international tournaments before finally declaring for the PBA Rookie Draft this year.

The Batang Pier are looking to bounce back from a one-win campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup with a revamped roster, having acquired big man Greg Slaughter in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

They are also set to welcome back franchise point guard Robert Bolick from injury.

