NBA: Durant injures thigh, exits Brooklyn game vs Heat

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sustained a left thigh contusion in the first quarter against the host Miami Heat on Sunday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Durant scored the Nets' first 8 points before exiting the game with 7:57 left in the first quarter after tangling with Heat forward Trevor Ariza on a drive to the basket.

Durant returned to the Nets' lineup on April 7 after a 23-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Durant played in four of Brooklyn's previous five games and averaged 23.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds during that span.

The Nets won 19 of the 23 games Durant missed with the hamstring injury.

Hours prior to returning to playing on April 7, Durant said in a video: "The last month or so has just been me working out every day and playing here and there with my teammates, mainly just working out and trying to stay ready, keeping my stamina up and sharpening up my skills so I can transition back smoothly.

"It's been too long for me. I'm just excited to get back out there."

Although Durant was still on a minutes restriction, Nets coach Steve Nash said prior to the game that the plan was for the 11-time All-Star to be able to play over 30 minutes on Sunday.

