MMA: Rolando Dy calls out 'The Butcher' Amir - 'I can give you a real fight'

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial arts star Rolando "The Incredible" Dy is in a fighting mood, just a month removed from a war against Kyrgyz lightweight contender Abdisalam "Omok" Kubanychbek in Bahrain.

Seeking to redeem himself and get back in the win column, the 29-year-old Dy called out Egyptian bruiser Ahmed "The Butcher" Amir, promising to give him "a real fight."

Dy, the son of Filipino boxer Rolando Navarrete, initially took to social media to call out Amir but was brushed off by the Egyptian fighter. The Filipino star is doubling down, however, making it known that he is serious about his challenge.

"I called out Amir on social media because he is acting like a clown," he declared.

"In my opinion, he doesn't deserve the title shot, yet it was given to him. I respect that, but the thing is that he backed out in his fight for the title. Then he showed up at the event, acting tough and acting like the champ," he explained.

"I lost my respect for him that night, and I want to test if he is really tough like he said he is. I am here. I can give you a real fight," said Dy.

Amir was supposed to take on Amin Ayoub for the BRAVE CF lightweight world championship at the recently-concluded BRAVE CF 50. However, a shoulder and neck injury forced him to pull out of the five-round title tiff.

As a result, Mashrabjon Ruziboev took his place and faced Ayoub in a non-title, 74-kilogram catchweight contest, where the French champion came out triumphant via a clear-cut unanimous decision.

Ayoub's celebration was cut short, however, as Amir made a surprise appearance at cageside, barging past security to engage in a heated verbal exchange with the Frenchman.

Dy is no stranger to trash talk but he is questioning the legitimacy of Amir's injury that forced him to withdraw from his title clash with Ayoub.

"He (Amir) was booked to fight for the title, but he chose to back out one week before the fight. I don't like that. If he believes he's strong and not pretending, prove it to me," said Dy.

Fighting Amir could put him at a disadvantage stylistically, but "The Incredible" seems unmoved by the Egyptian's grappling credentials.

"I lost to a wrestler in my last fight. Amir is also a grappler. It's a good match-up for him," he acknowledged. "I just want to fight Amir. He doesn't have the right to act like a VIP. He always chooses his opponents. Well, he should choose me."

Dy also expressed his desire to be part of BRAVE CF 51, the promotion's debut in Minsk, Belarus on June 4. He is hopeful that he will come face to face with Amir on that card.

"I don't back out, I don't make excuses, and I show up. He was blessed with a chance to fight for the title, but he didn't show up. He had plenty of reasons. I am built differently. As long as I can make the walkout, I will fight," said Dy.