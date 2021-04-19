MMA: Kingad predicts McLaren-Wakamatsu showdown will steal the show

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay's Danny Kingad already knows what will emerge as the best fight in the "ONE on TNT III" fight card.

Kingad, ranked second in ONE Championship's loaded flyweight division, is excited to see the showdown between two of his former foes in the previously recorded event that will be aired on Thursday from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Reece "Lightning" McLaren, the fifth-ranked flyweight, will take on fourth-ranked contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu in the undercard.

"I think the Reece McLaren versus Yuya Wakamatsu fight is going to steal the show at 'ONE on TNT III'," Kingad predicted.

"It's an interesting fight between a very dangerous grappler and a powerful striker," he added. "I think fans are excited to see this one."

"Having fought both guys in the Circle, I know how talented each one is, and kind of have an idea how this fight is going to play out."

Kingad faced and defeated both men: he dominated Wakamatsu in 2018, winning a unanimous decision; a year later, he faced McLaren and escaped with a split decision victory in a highly competitive bout.

"Reece is such a talented grappler," he noted. "I know how tricky he is in certain situations."

"Once he gets you on the ground, it’s his world, and if you don’t have the experience, he’s going to put you in a rough spot," he added.

Wakamatsu will have the advantage when it comes to striking, however, and Kingad warned that "Little Piranha" has tremendous knockout power.

"I think this fight will really just come down to who executes on their strengths more," he said.

"ONE on TNT III" is the third in a four-part event series, broadcast by ONE Championship from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the main event, top-ranked bantamweight contender John "Hands of Stone" Lineker faces off against Troy "Pretty Boy" Worthen.