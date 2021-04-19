Ada Milby vying for ExeCom seat in World Rugby

Philippine Rugby President Ada Milby. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Ada Milby is looking to continue to blaze new trails, this time on a global level.

Already the president of Philippine Rugby and a member of Asia Rugby's Executive Committee, Milby is now vying to become the first woman elected to the Executive Committee of World Rugby.

Asia Rugby last week officially announced Milby's candidacy. Milby was elected as president of Philippine Rugby in December 2020, making her the first woman to assume the position in the federation.

If Milby is elected to the World Rugby ExeCom, she would not only open doors for more inclusion but also bring the committee's female representation closer to its target of 40%. At the moment, only 10% of the committee are female.

Milby is also expected to bring a voice and perspective from emerging markets that will connect with new and young audiences, which is critical for the game's continued success.

"There is real strategic value in having diverse thought at the highest level to ensure rugby is the sport of choice for everyone," said Milby.

The 37-year-old Milby brings with her nearly two decades of rugby experience, half of which was spent in governance.

As Asia Rugby's Women's Advisory Committee chair, Milby champions initiatives for equitable competition pathways. Seen as a role model for her outstanding career in rugby management, she has overseen doubling the number of women on Asia Rugby's ExeCom and achieving female representation across all Asia Rugby committees.

From captaining the national 15's and 7's teams, to building grassroots rugby as a development officer, Milby experienced first-hand how the hosting of world-class events like RWC 2019 Japan can drive new innovations in emerging markets like Asia.

Success in her campaign could further inspire an inclusive, diverse, future-ready rugby for all.