The De La Salle Lady Spikers are headed to the Final 4 for the 13th consecutive season. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- There is no change in mindset for the De La Salle University Lady Spikers after they punched a ticket to the semifinals of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

La Salle (10-1) is the first team to advance to the Final 4, with Adamson University (8-3), National University (8-3), University of Santo Tomas (8-3) and Far Eastern University (5-6) all still in the hunt as well.

"We're happy kasi pinaghirapan po namin ito," rookie ace Angel Canino said of the feat.

This is the 13th straight season that La Salle will compete in the Final 4. In that span, they played in 11 finals and won seven championships.

But making the Final 4 is just the first step for the Lady Spikers, who are looking for their first women's volleyball crown since 2018.

"Continuous pa rin naman, tuloy-tuloy. One game at a time," assistant coach Noel Orcullo said of their mindset. "Sabi nga namin, huwag muna tayong tumingin doon. Eto muna, tapusin muna 'tong second round."

Even before playing on Sunday against the University of the Philippines (UP), La Salle was already assured of their semis berth, thanks to NU's three-set win over FEU earlier in the day.

The Lady Spikers went on to take care of business, making quick work of UP, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16. For Canino, it was exactly how she expected La Salle to perform after they were beaten by UST in their previous game before the league took a break for Holy Week.

"Sobrang nakaka-proud lang din kasi nga galing kami sa talo. So sobrang laki ng lesson noong past game namin," said the rookie star, who led La Salle in scoring with 17 points on 13 kills, two blocks, and two aces.

"Hindi po kami papayag na ganoon lang, so kung ano pong pinakita namin, ito na po kami, 'yung bagong kami. And, alam ko namang mas may i-improve pa po 'yung team. Marami pa pong kailangan i-improve din in the future games," she added.

La Salle is back in action on Wednesday, April 19, against the Adamson Lady Falcons.

