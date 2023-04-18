Jau Umandal and Jayvee Sumagaysay are part of the men's volleyball team of the Philippines. Spikers' Turf Media Bureau

MANILA – After a surprising non-inclusion in the initial draw, the Philippine men’s volleyball team has been drawn to Group A in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

On its official Instagram page, the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC) released the results of the new draw which added the Philippines in Group A, alongside Indonesia, Cambodia, and Singapore.

Competing in Pool B are Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

According to the CAMSOC post, the redraw happened on Tuesday after all the participating National Olympic Committees (NOCs) agreed to it.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation welcomed the official inclusion of the men’s team.

“The PNVF is very happy that the POC and the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee was able to include the men’s team through a re-draw,” PNVF chairman for the national team commission Tony Boy Liao told ABS-CBN News.

The organization also thanked the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for helping them in making sure that the country’s volleyball team would be fielded in in the SEA Games.

“We are very grateful to POC president Bambol Tolentino for assisting the PNVF to ensure that the men’s team be included in the upcoming Cambodia SEA Games. We would also like to thank the other NOCs who agreed to include the Philippines in the volleyball men’s competition,” Liao added.

The initial draw baffled Filipinos since the PNVF has been very active about the activities of the men’s national team, including their Japan training camp, just before the release of the groupings.

Veteran setter Vince Mangulabnan will be the captain of the squad, which includes newly-crowned Spikers' Turf Most Valuable Player Joshua Umandal.

The SEA Games will also mark the national team debuts of Fil-Am players Steven Rotter, Michael Vicente, and Cyrus de Guzman, who were formally introduced last month as the federation's new recruits.

Completing the team are Umandal's AMC-Cotabato teammates Lloyd Josafat, Kim Dayandante, Vince Lorenzo and Jayvee Sumagaysay, along with NU-Archipelago's Rwenzmel Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales, Cignal's Manuel Sumanguid III, Iloilo's Jade Disquitado and University of Santo Tomas's Jay Rack Dela Noche.

Several of the mainstays of the national team -- including 2019 silver medalists Bryan Bagunas, Marck Espejo and Joshua Retamar -- have begged off for this year's SEA Games. In January, Dante Alinsunurin confirmed that he will no longer be the coach of the squad.

Instead, the PNVF tapped Brazilian coach Sergio Valadares Veloso to call the shots for the men's team.

His coaching staff includes: Odjie Mamon assistant coach), Rommel Abella (assistant coach), Mark Gil Alfafara (trainer), Melchizedek Samonte (strength and conditioning coach) and Jerome Guhit (team manager).

The men's team is coming off a fifth place finish from last year's SEA Games in Vietnam, where they fell short of expectations after a historic silver in Manila 2019.

The Cambodia SEA Games formally opens on May 5, but the volleyball tournament will get a head start on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.