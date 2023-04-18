San Beda's Cortez, CSB's Corteza named to AsiaBasket first team

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde's Miggy Corteza is a part of the AsiaBasket International Championship first team. Handout photo.

Gerald Anderson makes it to all-tournament second team

San Beda University's Jacob Cortez and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde's (CSB) Miggy Corteza were named to the all-tournament first team of the AsiaBasket International Championship after steering their squads to the semifinals.

Cortez averaged 17.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game for the Red Lions who will compete for the championship on Tuesday night.

Corteza put up 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 52.1% from the field for the Blazers. They fell to Kuala Lumpur Aseel in the other semis.

Former Colegio de San Juan de Letran standout Louie Sangalang also made it to the first team, with averages of 16.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Ting Chun Hong of Harimau Malaysia (20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists) and Jalen Robinson of KL Aseel (27.8 points, 16.4 rebounds) complete the squad.

Gerald Anderson played for Th3rd Floor-KalosPHCooly in the AsiaBasket tournament. Handout photo.

Meanwhile, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson earned a nod for the tournament's mythical second team after averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 steals per game for the Th3rd Floor-KalosPHCooly team.

Anderson has previously played for Marikina and General Santos in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Also part of the second team were Tosh Sesay of the BGC Builders, as he averaged a double-double of 21.8 points and 14.8 rebounds per game while shooting 64.9% from the field.

Harimau Malaysia's Wong Yi Hou (16.6 points per game), MBC Kirin's Wutipong Dasom (14.0 poiunts, 5.3 rebounds per game) and Ralph Jeffrey Deles of Shawarma Shack Pilipinas (8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds per game) complete the second team.

The awardees will be recognized before the gold medal match between KL Aseel and San Beda at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.