PSC assures PH athletes of all-out support in SEA Games

Athletes from the Philippines march during the SEA Games closing ceremonies at the athletics stadium in Clark on December 11, 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/FILE



MANILA – The Philippine Sports Commission has assured the country’s athletes and the Filipinos that they will be giving all the support needed in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

PSC vowed to provide complete support to all members of the Team Philippines in the SEA Games in Phnom Penh from May 5 to 17 – be it funding preparation, supplies, manpower and logistics.

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann is hoping that the country will better its performance from the previous edition of the biennial meet where the country finished fourth in the medal standings.

“I just want to support them. If we were fourth place last year, then hopefully we can improve this year,” said Bachmann during his guesting at the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday.

The Philippines is sending 840-strong delegation in Cambodia as they all try to vie for podium finishes in 38 disciplines.

Leading the country are Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam alongside gymnastics world champion Carlos Yulo and world no. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

In weightlifting, the Philippines will have to lean on Olympian Elreen Ando and Asian champion Vanessa Sarno as Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz begged off for the competition to focus on her quest for a 2024 Paris Olympics ticket.

“Our national athletes have been working hard and hopefully, all their hard work will pay off,” Bachmann added.

Aside from SEA Games, Bachmann also encouraged each National Sports Association (NSA) to look at the bigger picture, especially at other major events that are also set this year such as the Asian Games, World Championships, and qualifying events for the Paris Olympics.

“I’m not putting down the Southeast Asian Games, I’m just saying that, we should win that all the time. We have many events this year, suportahan natin ang atletang Pilipino,” Bachmann said.

There will be a send-off party for Team Philippines on April 24 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to attend.



