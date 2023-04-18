NBA: Kings leave Warriors in hole

Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (R) is greeted by forward Domantas Sabonis (C) after dunking against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter of Game 2of the NBA Western Conference first round at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, April 17, 2023. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- The Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-106 to take a 2-0 lead over the NBA champions after a bruising Game 2 in their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series on Monday.

After edging a thrilling game one on Saturday, the Kings once again proved too much for the Warriors in another pulsating postseason battle between the two Northern Californian rivals in Sacramento.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis led the Sacramento scoring with 24 points apiece in a stormy encounter that saw Warriors stalwart Draymond Green ejected after stamping on the chest of Sabonis in the fourth quarter.

The victory leaves the Kings on pole position as the series heads to San Francisco for game three on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

"We came out here tonight and everyone fought, we were locked in," Sabonis told TNT television.

"It's playoff basketball. We're here to fight. Every time we step on the floor we're going to give everything for our team-mates and our franchise."

Sabonis was reluctant to be drawn on the explosive fourth-quarter tangle with Green that led to the Warriors veteran being tossed.

Green was ejected after appearing to aim a stamp on Sabonis's chest as the Kings player held on to his ankle as he lay on the court.

"We were both fighting for the rebound, we fell on each other, stuff happens, it's basketball. We've got to move on to the next play," Sabonis said.

Green pinned the blame on Sabonis. "I've got to land my foot somewhere," Green said. "I can only step so far when I'm pulling my leg away. It is what it is."

Steph Curry led the Warriors scoring with 28 points while Andrew Wiggins finished with 22 and Klay Thompson 21.

However the Warriors were left ruing a litany of 20 turnovers that gave up cheap points to Sacramento, who led from early in the second quarter.

Golden State clawed their way back from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to tie it at 93-93 midway through the fourth.

But Sacramento responded to pull clear down the stretch and close out a gutsy win.

"We didn't play well enough to win a playoff game on the road," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "With that said, it was a tie game with a few minutes left.

"We know we have to play better, and we will play better. These guys are champions. The way our guys fought showed what they're made of."

