Golf: Que, Go beef up cast in PGT Caliraya

Filipino golfer Angelo Que. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Fresh off a stint in Vietnam, Angelo Que and Lloyd Go will reinforce the cast of contenders in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship, which opens on Tuesday at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna.

The duo did not see much success in the World City Championship in Hong Kong three weeks ago and the International Series Vietnam over the weekend. But they hope to contend for top honors in the P2.5-M championship at home.

Que, a multi-titled campaigner on the Philippine Golf Tour, is also seeking local recognition anew after falling short in three of his stints last year.

Go, for his part, should be one of the marked players in the four-day event thanks to his experiences in the Asian Tour as well as the Asian Development Tour.

Expected to contend as well are Bacolod and Iloilo leg winners Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa, along with defending champion Zanieboy Gialon. The likes of Guido van der Valk, Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa, Reymon Jaraula, Joenard Rates, Jay Bayron, and Frankie Miñoza are also in the fold.

Filipina golfer Chanelle Avaricio. Handout photo.

Also on Tuesday, the Caliraya leg of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour will fire off, with defending champion Chanelle Avaricio eyeing a repeat.

Top amateur Rianne Malixi is skipping the event to focus on her campaign in a junior tournament in Japan, but the likes of Chihiro Ikeda, Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy are all tipped to give Avaricio a run for her money.

"There's a bit of advantage because I have proven to myself that I can win on this course," Avaricio said. "Winning is my biggest motivation and I’m looking forward to scoring a repeat this week."