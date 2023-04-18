Golf: Lascuña forces 4-way tie for lead in Caliraya

Filipino golfer Tony Lascuña is tied for the lead after Day 1 of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship. Handout photo.

Tony Lascuña recovered from a miscue to force a four-way tie for the lead after the first 18 holes of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna on Tuesday.

Lascuña had to charge back from a three-putt miscue on No. 17 through a birdie from short range on the last hole for a four-under-68.

"I focused on holes where my chances for birdies are good," said Lascuna, who gained on No, 4, 12 and 16 (all par-5s) to go with his other birdie on No. 8. "My driving, irons and putting were okay but the greens are a little bit tough."

"My target is to shoot 4-under in four days to earn a shot at the title," added the ace Davaoeno shotmaker, eyeing a top podium finish after placing second in Bacolod and Iloilo last month.

Matching him were Lloyd Go, Clyde Mondilla and Rupert Zaragosa.

Despite not having a practice round, Go got off to a strong start and posted one of the two bogey-free cards on Day 1. He birdied three par-5s (Nos. 4, 6 and 12) and though he missed completing his domination of the long holes on No. 16, the Cebuano ace and former national champion matched Lascuña’s birdie on the 18th and a pair of 34s.

Mondilla, for his part, tallied five birdies against a lone birdie, while Zaragosa overcame a bogey on No. 3 with an eagle on the par-5 next. He then snapped a run of pars with three birdies in the last eight holes to put himself in contention.

Sean Ramos and Elmer Salvador had matching 69s while seven others -- led by recent Bacolod leg winner Ira Alido -- produced identical 70s to produce a crowded leaderboard in the early going of the P2.5-million championship.

Multi-titled Angelo Que missed joining the two-under par group with a bogey on the penultimate hole but his 71 tied him with four others at 18th.

Filipina golfer Pauline del Rosario has a slim lead over Korean Kim Seoyun in the LPGT Caliraya. Handout photo.

Meanwhile, Pauline del Rosario seized the early lead in the women's side, as two birdies in her last three holes gave her a 69 -- good for a one stroke lead over Korean Kim Seoyun.

Del Rosario quickly settled down after an early struggle with her putter, gaining strokes Nos. 4, 7 and 10 then rebounding from a missed-green bogey on the 12th with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18.

"I actually three-putted the first hole but birdied the last, so I liked how I finished strong," said del Rosario.

Harmie Constantino, winner of the last two LPGT events last year, overcame a two-over card after seven holes with four birdies against another bogey for a 71 as she seized solo third, just a couple of strokes off del Rosario.

Chanelle Avaricio likewise fought back from a double-bogey start with birdies on Nos. 4 and 7 but she dropped another stroke on No. 13 and finished with a 73 for joint fourth with Pamela Mariano, while Marvi Monsalve blew a one-under card with a triple-bogey 7 on her closing No. 9.