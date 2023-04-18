The MPL Philippines will be held at the SMX Convention Center on May 4-7. 📷: MOONTON Games

MANILA -- The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines is set to up the ante in its upcoming Season 11 playoffs scene as it welcomes fans to its "biggest venue yet."

MPL PH said it will hold its much awaited playoffs at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on May 4 until May 7.

MOONTON Games said in its press release that it is expecting more than 2,000 spectators daily in the duration of the event.

Tickets will be sold at their official partner Ticket2Me where fans would be able to purchase tickets at prices of P199, P299, P349, and P499.

The tournament will feature six teams: Bren Esports, ECHO, RSG Slate Philippines, Blacklist International, ONIC Philippines, and Smart Omega.

The teams will fight for their way to the top where a grand prize of $150,000 is up for the taking.

Additionally, the champion and the first runner-up of the tournament will represent the country in the international mid-season tournament of the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

"We are inching closer to the end of the season, but there are more activities to be anticipated by our beloved MPL Philippines community. This season is crucial as we have a crown to defend at the much-bigger MSC 2023. May we all continue supporting our teams and look forward to the fun playoffs season," said Harry Leonardo, MOONTON Games Marketing Lead for Esports.