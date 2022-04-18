Volleyball: Pinays showing progress in Brazil camp

The Philippine women's volleyball team in training in Brazil. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

The Philippine women's volleyball team has intensified its practice sessions this weekend, ahead of another tune-up match against a top-caliber Brazilian club.

The Philippine team is currently in Barueri, Brazil for a two-week training camp meant to prepare them for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam next month.

Head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito has yet to identify the club that the Filipinas will play against on Tuesday. It will be the second of at least five tune-up matches for the team.

"We always add something new each time we go into practice. I can see the improvement day by day, so when we play the next match, we’ll become better," de Brito said at the conclusion of their workouts on Day 3 of their camp.

Middle blockers Jaja Santiago and Dell Palomata were grouped with open spikers Alyssa Valdez and Ces Molina, opposite spiker Mylene Paat, setter Iris Tolenada and libero Dawn Macandili, who all worked on the defensive pattern instilled by the coaching staff.

The other group focused on ball control and receiving with open spiker Jema Galanza, opposite spiker Kat Tolentino, setter Kyle Negrito and libero Kath Arado teaming up with middle blockers Aby Marano, Majoy Baron and Ria Meneses.

"We did tactics in the morning and put all the guys together in the afternoon, but we used only five players on each side," said de Brito, who is joined by coaches Odjie Mamon, Grace Antigua, Raffy Mosuela, Tina Salak and therapist Grace Gomez.

"With five (players), you will do more using less guys. They have to move more, react more and cover more space than usual," he added.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), under president Ramon "Tats" Suzara, has formed the national women's team that is seeking a podium finish in the Hanoi SEA Games on May 12-23.

The last time the Filipina spikers captured at least a bronze medal in the Games was back in the 2005 edition when Manila played host.

Prior to the bronze finish in 2005, Team Philippines also claimed the same medal color in 2003 Hanoi long after the national lady spikers seized the gold in the 1993 Singapore edition.