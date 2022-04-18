Kobe Palencia was one of Ormoc's bright spots in the recent VisMin Super Cup. Handout

Ormoc, which just fielded its first professional basketball squad that placed runner-up in the recent GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup in Zamboanga, is determined to host the second conference of the regional basketball league.

League commissioner Cris Bautista told ABS-CBN News of the province's desire to host the next conference, which is tentatively set July this year.

"Gusto talaga nilang mag-host," Bautista said in a telephone interview.

"After elections, magpupunta ulit tayo doon to meet with the LGU and finalize the details of the possible hosting. But initially they expressed interest of hosting the event even before we launched our new season in Zamboanga."

Zamboanga hosted the season opener, which was dominated by CPG Bohol.

CPG Bohol swept upstart OCCCI-Ormoc in the finals, but not after getting stiff resistance from the Sheer Masters, who fielded a cast of talented homegrown players and reinforced by only a few ex-pros.

Because of Ormoc's strong finish in the recent import-laden conference, the team is hoping the LGU will push through with its plans of hosting the event.

"We are serious in hosting it, except that I cannot speak in behalf of the Mayor's Office," wrote Mizpah Taala, a co-owner of the OCCCI-owned Sheer Masters.

"Although the last time the Mayor (Richard Gomez) and Commissioner Bautista, talked, pumayag naman siya (Mayor)."

PBA legend Rey Evangelista is one of the heads of the sports council in the province and plays a key role in the development of sports in Ormoc.

In the recent import-laced conference, several players of OCCCI-Ormoc went home receiving individual citations, including the Best Homegrown Player of the Conference for young guard Kobe Palencia while two other players – ex-PBA players Gabby Espinas and Paul Sanga – emerged as members of the Mythical Five.

Taala said the team plans to improve its current roster hoping to win the championship in front of its local fans.