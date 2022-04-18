NU, FEU eye bounce-back wins as UAAP Final 4 race intensifies

The NU Bulldogs hope to get back above .500 when they take on Adamson in a crucial game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a weeklong break, the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament returns to action on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with teams seeking to boost their Final 4 bids.

Far Eastern University (3-5) will be looking to snap a two-game skid against the streaking University of the Philippines (7-1), with the Fighting Maroons bringing a seven-game winning streak to their 10 a.m. match-up.

De La Salle University (5-3) will also look to regain their winning ways when they take on University of Santo Tomas (3-5) at 12:30 p.m., while Ateneo de Manila University (8-0) is out to extend its winning streak against University of the East (0-8) at 4:30 p.m.

Capping the day's quadruple-header is a crucial showdown between National University (4-4) and Adamson University (2-6) at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs are coming off a painful defeat to UP last Tuesday, while the Soaring Falcons have momentum on their side, thanks to a thrilling win against FEU.

"We didn't act together," NU coach Jeff Napa said of his team after their loss to the Fighting Maroons. "Kaya 'yun ang in-address ko na, coming to our next game, kailangan we act together, di pwede may mag-iiwananan, in order to compete."

"Especially, coming to second round, we know na pabigat ng pabigat 'yung laban. So 'yun ang ina-address ko talaga sa team," he added. "At least coming to second game, alam na nila na di biro itong coming second round."

NU emerged as the dark horse contenders of Season 84, and they already own a win over Adamson in the first round.

The Tams, meanwhile, face a tall order against a UP squad that is brimming with confidence. The Fighting Maroons are on their longest winning streak in the Final 4 era, and feature one of the top MVP contenders in Filipino-American forward Zavier Lucero.

Head coach Goldwin Monteverde expects the Fighting Maroons to come out refreshed and ready after the Easter break.

"Regarding the break, siguro it's more of a positive din, in a way. I think lahat naman ng players need their rest, and we have a chance to prepare pa rin na mas mahaba," he said. "We have more time to improve 'yung game namin."