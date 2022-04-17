Home > Sports NBA Playoffs: Tatum beats buzzer, as Celtics escape Nets in Game 1 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 18 2022 06:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Nets forward Kevin Durant (left) and guard Kyrie Irving flank Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in their game on April 17, 2022. Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP Jayson Tatum hit the game-winning layup as time expired to lift the Boston Celtics to a 115-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff on Sunday (US time). (More details to follow.) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber NBA Playoffs Read More: NBA Playoffs Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets Jayson Tatum Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant /sports/04/18/22/nba-red-hot-heat-bury-trae-hawks-to-take-game-1/overseas/04/18/22/ukraine-vows-to-fight-to-the-end-in-mariupol-as-ultimatum-expires/overseas/04/17/22/over-20-wounded-in-new-jerusalem-violence/life/04/17/22/artists-writers-gather-to-celebrate-leni-robredos-presidential-bid/sports/04/17/22/record-crowd-shows-up-for-game-5-of-pba-finals