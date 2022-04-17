Nets forward Kevin Durant (left) and guard Kyrie Irving flank Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in their game on April 17, 2022. Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Jayson Tatum hit the game-winning layup as time expired to lift the Boston Celtics to a 115-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff on Sunday (US time).

(More details to follow.)