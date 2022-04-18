NBA: Chris Paul powers Suns to rout of Pelicans

Chris Paul #3 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at PHX Arena on December 23, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. File photo. Christian Petersen, Getty Images/AFP

The Phoenix Suns got big games from Chris Paul and Devin Booker in a 110-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday on their home court.

Phoenix, the top seed in the Western Conference, led wire-to-wire but needed an explosive fourth quarter from Paul to hold off the determined Pelicans.

New Orleans overhauled what was once a 23-point lead and trailed by just eight points, 79-71, heading into the fourth quarter. But Paul was unstoppable, as he scored 10 points in the fourth quarter including back-to-back three pointers to silence the Pelicans.

The veteran point guard finished with 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field, including four-of-six from long range. He also had 10 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

Booker contributed 25 points and eight assists in a 41-minute stint.

The Suns own the best regular season record in the NBA, topping the West at 64-18. They are seeking a second consecutive trip to the NBA finals, having fallen short against the Milwaukee Bucks last year.

New Orleans, who triumphed in the play-in to secure the eighth seed, was led by CJ McCollum's 25 points. Brandon Ingram had 18 points, and Jonas Valanciunas put up a huge double-double of 18 points and 25 rebounds in a losing effort.