NBA: Bucks hold on for Game 1 win vs. Bulls

Reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, led by Most Valuable Player award contender Giannis Antetokounmpo, beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86 in their Eastern Conference playoff opener.

Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to victory, although foul trouble kept him on the bench for much of the fourth quarter.

Montenegrin center Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 24 points and 17 rebounds, but missed two straight baskets in the paint in the final minute.

The Bucks led by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Bulls taking the lead for the first time with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 5:03 remaining, and the Bulls wouldn't get in front again.

