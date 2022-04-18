Lani Velasco gets new 4-year term as swimming chief

Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI) chairman and president Lailani Velasco, middle, with fellow board of trustees following the PSI election during their congress at the New Coast Hotel in Manila. With her are, from left, Edgardo Lora, Conreylito Dalisay, Vero Paloma, Sherwyn Santiago, Jefferson Lao, (front row) Lea Antig and Antoninette Mendoza. PSI Photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Lani Velasco has secured a fresh four-year term as chairman and president of the Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI), following a recent election during the congress of the local federation at the New Coast Hotel in Manila.

Under the leadership of Velasco, the country sent two qualified swimmers during the Tokyo Olympics last year, with Fil-Ams Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule representing the Philippines in the Summer Games.

In the 30th Southeast Asian Games the country hosted in 2019, James Daiparine captured the gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke – the country's first gold in 10 years – at the New Clark Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The national team also captured six silvers and nine bronze medals in the 2019 biennial meet.

According to Velasco, the goal remains the same for the PSI board of trustees, and that is to have a "healthy participation from all five disciplines" in the sport, as well as to send athletes to different international tournaments, particularly the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We're hoping to see our athletes perform well in different international competitions," said Velasco, whose leadership enjoys the full support of both the International Swimming Federation and the Asia Swimming Federation.

"We want to see more of our athletes qualify in various meets abroad, especially the Olympics," she added.

The five events in aquatics are swimming, water polo, diving, open water and artistic swimming.

At the moment, their focus is on the upcoming 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, where Velasco said the goal is to match -- if not surpass -- their medal haul from 2019. The SEA Games is set from May 12-23.

Also elected to their respective positions were Antoinette Mendoza as secretary, Vero Paloma as treasurer, and Edgardo Lora, Conreylito Dalisay, Sherwyn Santiago, Jefferson Lao, Roberto Tan and Lea Antig as members of the board of trustees.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) chairman Steve Hontiveros and POC membership and accreditation of commission chairman Atty. Avelino Sumagui attended the polls.