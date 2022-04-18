PLDT and MVPSF Chairman Manuel V Pangilinan and Antipolo 1st District Representative Roberto Puno, center, lead the recent groundbreaking ceremony at the First Pacific Leadership Academy in Antipolo, Rizal. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. on Sunday announced their support for the MVP Sports Foundation in its goal to build a Center for Sports Excellence at the First Pacific Leadership Academy (FPLA) in Antipolo, Rizal.

The groundbreaking for the Center for Sports Excellence followed the recent unveiling of the MVPSF Gymnastics Center in Intramuros, Manila.

"We have long-term plans to develop this site through MVPSF, which is a program of the MVP group to develop Philippine sports and help Filipino athletes to become champions. Initially, we will have the boxing and badminton training facilities, but there will be more sites to develop for weightlifting and similar sports," said Pangilinan.

In a few months' time, the MVPSF Center for Sports Excellence will feature a boxing facility with two boxing rings and an outdoor training area, while the badminton training grounds will include eight courts where the athletes can strengthen their skills and prepare for their tournaments.

PLDT and Smart president and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio said the facility is among the integrated telco's group-wide efforts to contribute to nation-building through sports.

"We want to be a driving force in the development of world-class Filipino sports champions. Through these facilities, we can equip athletes with the training that they need and boost their chances in winning the gold for the country," said Panlilio, who is also the president of MVPSF.

"Kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa MVP Sports Foundation sa binigay nila sa aming mga atleta. Napakalaking tulong at oportunidad nito para tuloy-tuloy ang training namin," said Marvin Tabamo, who won the gold medal in the 39th Tammer Cup in Finland in 2018.

"Maraming salamat po sa MVPSF, binigyan po kami ng panibagong facility. Malaki ang maitutulong nito sa mga aspiring Olympians natin na mga boksingero," said Junmilardo Ogayre, who won bronze for the Philippines in the 2021 ASBC Asian Elite Men's Boxing Championships in Dubai.