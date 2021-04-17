VisMin Cup: MJAS remains unbeaten, Tabogon overcomes slow start

Paolo Hubalde of MJAS Zenith-Talisay City. Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City kept its record unblemished in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup by outlasting ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City, 84-75, Saturday afternoon at the Civic Center in Southern Cebu.

The win improved MJAS’ record to 4-0 while ARQ suffered their first defeat in three games.

Despite missing some of their key players due to the swath of suspensions following their controversial match against the Siquijor Mystics, the Lapu-Lapu Heroes put up a fight and even held a 67-64 lead with six minutes left in the fourth.

However, the Aquastars took over as Patrick Cabahug tied the game with a triple and later, gave his team the lead with a layup.

Darrell Shane Menina and Hubalde then got in on the scoring parade hitting two three-pointers while big man Jhaymo Eguilos capped off the huge 16-2 run with a three-point play that put MJAS ahead, 80-69, with just 2:34 remaining.

Prior to this game, the Aquastars previously won all three games via blowouts.

Meanwhile, Tabogon overcame a slow start to defeat Dumaguete, 86-78.

The Voyagers trailed by 12 late in the second quarter but turned things around in the second half.

Joemari Lacastesantos paced Tabogon with 18 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

Tabogon gained solo fourth in the standings with an even 2-2 slate while Dumaguete dropped to 1-3.

