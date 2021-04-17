PBA: Black expects Belo to make immediate impact for Meralco

Meralco coach Norman Black has high expectations from newly-acquired Mac Belo especially in terms of adding ceiling to the Bolts' roster.

Black said he expects the 6-foot-4 former UAAP Finals MVP to make an immediate impact when they begin their campaign in the PBA 46th season.

"He has already proven to be a productive player in the PBA. He's a double figure scorer every night and averages about eight rebounds per game," said Black in the PBA website.

"If he can just bring that every single game, that just gives us a lot more depth particularly if we get down the stretch."



The Bolts realized the potential help Belo could bring to the franchise that decided to surrender the reliable Baser Amer to Blackwater.

Black admitted he was saddened to let go of Amer but at the same time looked at the positives of having Belo in their team.

"I think we'll be a much deeper team and that's where Mac Belo comes in," said Black.

Belo averaged 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in the last Philippine Cup bubble.

Black expects Belo to bring in the same numbers for Meralco.

"He helps us in that frontline. We can use him as a 3-man, we can use him as a 4-man. So he gives us a lot of versatility," he said.

The Bolts nearly made it to the finals of the all-Filipino conference last season, but fell against the Barangay Ginebra Kings in Game 5 of their semis face off.

