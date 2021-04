NBA: Grayson Allen explodes for Grizzlies in upset at Bucks

Grayson Allen #3, Brandon Clarke #15, Tyus Jones #21 and Xavier Tillman #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrate during action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on April 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. File photo. Mitchell Leff, Getty Images/AFP

Grayson Allen made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 128-115 victory over the host Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and eight rebounds as the Grizzlies won for the seventh time in the past 10 games.

Desmond Bane tallied 16 points and fellow reserve Xavier Tillman added 15 on 7 of 9 shooting for Memphis. Ja Morant had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on a seven-game road trip.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee, which dropped its fourth straight home game.

Bryn Forbes scored 19 points, Jrue Holiday added 17 points and seven assists, Brook Lopez also scored 17 points and Khris Middleton had 16 points and 10 assists for the Bucks.

The Grizzlies shot 54.8 percent from the field, including 15 of 40 from 3-point range. Memphis owned a 20-5 edge in fast-break points.

Milwaukee connected on 42.4 percent of its shots and made 16 of 47 behind the arc.

Memphis led 69-59 at halftime and grew the lead to 87-70 on Allen's 3-pointer with 6:27 remaining in the third quarter.

Milwaukee whittled its deficit down to nine, but the Grizzlies countered and the lead was back to 98-83 after Bane's 3-pointer with 1:05 left.

The Bucks again pulled within nine, but Bane dashed down the floor to score a buzzer-beating layup as Memphis took a 100-89 lead into the final stanza.

Milwaukee crept within seven early in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies scored eight of the next nine points. Kyle Anderson's basket capped that spurt and gave Memphis a 108-94 advantage with 8:42 left.

Allen buried a long 3-pointer to again give Memphis a 14-point lead with 4:21 remaining. He knocked down his seventh 3-pointer 90 seconds later as the Grizzlies moved ahead 126-111 en route to closing out an impressive victory.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points in 15 first-half minutes, but the Bucks trailed by 10 at the break. He played 29 minutes overall in his second contest following a six-game absence due to a left knee injury.

The Grizzlies led 35-31 after the opening quarter and expanded the lead to 60-47 on Brooks' basket with 4:13 left in the half.

