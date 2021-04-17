Boxing: Donaire will finally meet WBC king Oubaali on May 29

Former world champion Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr. is set to challenge WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali of France on May 29, according to an online report.

The fight, which was postponed a couple of times, will serve as a headline for a Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader, reported Boxing Scene.

The venue is expected to be announced soon.

It was initially set to take place in mid-2020, but the pandemic prevented the fight from happening.

Showtime later set the bout on December 12, 2020.

But Oubaali withdrew from the fight after testing positive for COVID-19 a month before the fight. Donaire was later granted an interim WBC bantamweight title versus Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodriguez, but it was also scrapped after the Filipino also tested positive for the virus.

Rodriguez then fought another Filipino in Reymart Gaballo who won the interim crown via split decision.

Donaire, a four-division champion, last fought in November 2019 when he dropped a 12-round decision against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue in their World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) Bantamweight Tournament finale.

