UST's Imee Hernandez celebrates after scoring against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- Imee Hernandez became the second consecutive player from the University of Santo Tomas to earn Player of the Week honors after a rock solid performance in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Hernandez imposed her will against Ateneo on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena, punishing the Blue Eagles with quick attacks while also serving as a deterrent at the net. She finished the match with a career-high 24 points on 19 attacks, three blocks, and two aces as UST handed Ateneo a 25-22, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21 loss.

Scoring efficiently on a 19-of-31 attack clip, Hernandez helped lead the Golden Tigresses to their third straight win as they rose to an 8-3 win-loss card. They are currently tied with the Adamson Lady Falcons and the National University Lady Bulldogs for second place.

All three teams are still in the hunt for a twice-to-beat incentive in the Final 4.

With her strong outing, Hernandez earned the citation as the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

This marks the second week in a row that a Tigress won the weekly citation, as UST team captain Eya Laure earned the honor for the period of March 29 to April 2, before the UAAP took a break for the Holy Week.

Hernandez bested other candidates including Laure, La Salle’s Angel Canino, Ateneo’s Faith Nisperos, and reigning MVP Bella Belen of NU for the citation handed out by print and online scribes covering the beat from April 12 to 16.

"'Yung mindset ko talagang gawin lang 'yung role ko, kung ano 'yung dapat kong gawin sa loob ng court and syempre ipakita 'yung maturity na dapat mayroon kaming mga seniors," said Hernandez.

"Hindi titigil, hindi kami masa-satisfy sa ganito lang. Kailangan malampasan namin palagi. Sabi ni coach [Kungfu Reyes] kailangan everyday nalalampasan mo 'yung ginawa mo today."

Hernandez and the rest of UST target a fourth straight win against Far Eastern University on April 23.