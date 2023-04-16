UAAP football: FEU clobbers UE in 8-goal rout

FEU's Gio Pabualan had two goals and three assists in their 8-0 rout of UE. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Gio Pabualan led the way as Far Eastern University ran roughshod over the University of the East, 8-0, in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament on Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Pabualan was involved in five of the goals, finding the back of the net in the 52nd and 59th minute. He was the provider in the first half, assisting on headers by RJ Pescadera (14'), Mel Anthony Baylon (33') and Viejay Frigillano (45+2').

"Everybody knows there's that talent in Gio," said Tamaraws coach Vince Santos. "He showed it today. Maybe it's just getting it more consistent from him."

After failing to win their past three matches, the Tamaraws are now in third place with 15 points on the back of four wins, three draws, and two defeats, and a superior goal difference of plus-15.

Geri Martini Rey and Stephen Soria added goals in the 54th and 57th minutes while Karl Absalon completed the rout in the 72nd minute with a shot from outside the box.

"It's good to finally have conversions on the number of attempts we created today. I think that's been the difference. In the past few games, we've had the chances but there were a lot of sorry misses. We focused on this coming into the game. Just happy for the boys today," added Santos.

The Red Warriors' woes were further compounded in the 67th minute after Edmar Adonis was dismissed for getting his second yellow card of the match.

UE is in fourth place with 15 points behind four wins, three draws, and two defeats as well as a goal difference of minus-1.