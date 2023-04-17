San Beda, KL Aseel collide in AsiaBasket finals

Yukien Andrada in action for San Beda against Harimau Malaysia in the AsiaBasket International Championship semifinals on April 16, 2023 at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Handout photo.

San Beda-Machateam and Kuala Lumpur Aseel will battle for the gold in the Sportsclick AsiaBasket International Championship after upset victories over their semifinal opponents, Sunday at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

San Beda-Machateam pulled off an 83-72 victory over Harimau Malaysia, leaning on a late run in the second quarter to erase a double-digit deficit before displaying their poise in the closing stretch.

The Red Lions led by as much as eight points, 63-55, in the third frame before Harimau Malaysia got to within one, 65-64, with still over nine minutes to play.

But San Beda answered through an 18-2 burst that put them in control, 83-66, with just over five minutes to go. Both teams slowed down offensively the rest of the way, and Harimau Malaysia was unable to make up the difference.

Yukien Andrada led the San Beda-Machateam with 23 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Jacob Cortez added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals, while Jomel Puno chipped in 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

Ting Chun Hong led Harimau Malaysia, which was relegated to the battle for third, with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

KL Aseel prevented an all-NCAA championship after stunning College of St. Benilde, 90-87, in the other semifinal game.

The Aseel were comfortably ahead, 80-67, with 7:04 remaining, but the Blazers went on a 16-0 run to take an 83-80 lead with two and a half minutes left. KL answered with an 8-0 run which included Tan Wei Long’s go-ahead three and clutch free throws from Louie Sangalang and Soong Kah An for an 88-83 cushion with 10 seconds to go.

The Blazers still gave the Aseel a scare as Migs Oczon converted a four-point play with 4.2 seconds left that cut the lead to just one, 88-87.

Jalen Robinson, who was struggling from the free throw line all game long, made two charities off a quick foul to put KL ahead by three with 3.5 seconds left.

Oczon tried to send the game to overtime, but his highly contested three-pointer only hit the backboard as time expired.

Robinson led the Aseel with 29 points, 21 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and two steals while bucking an error-prone game where he committed seven turnovers.

Sangalang added 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block, while Wee Yong Gan put up 15 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

Oczon finished with 18 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and one block, Prince Carlos contributed 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals, and Paul Turco made 15 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Miggy Corteza led CSB, which will face Harimau Malaysia in the third place game, with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal.

Box Scores:

First Game

San Beda-Machateam 83 – Andrada 23, Cortez 13, Puno 10, Cuntapay 9, Tagle 9, Alfaro 7, Payosing 5, Jopia 4, Cometa 3, Visser 0, Gallego 0, Royo 0

Harimau Malaysia 72 – Ting 24, Mahadevan 10, Kuek 9, Ooi 8, Lee 5, Heng 5, Y. Wong 3, J. Wong 3, Dee 2, Liew 2, Lim 1, Ong 0

Quarterscores: 17-23, 41-39, 65-60, 83-72

Second Game

Kuala Lumpur 90 – Robinson 29, Sangalang 20, Wee 15, W. Tan 9, Gan 8, Soong 7, Yap 2, G. Tan 0, Kwan 0

CSB 87 – Corteza 24, Oczon 18, Carlos 16, Turco 15, Nayve 4, Marcos 2, Marasigan 2, Cajucom 2, Sangco 2, Liwag 2, Jarque 0, Mara 0

Quarterscores: 24-22, 43-39, 72-63, 90-87