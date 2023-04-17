TNT's Calvin Oftana drives against the defense of Ginebra's Jeremiah Gray and Christian Standhardinger in Game 4 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum on April 16, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Calvin Oftana was crucial to TNT's victory in Game 4 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra, where the Tropang GIGA knotted the best-of-7 series at two games apiece.

The forward scored 16 points built on 4-of-6 shooting from long range in TNT's 116-104 triumph on Sunday night. As a team, the Tropang GIGA knocked down 21 three-pointers -- a new PBA finals record.

"I think it's how we play. Ganoon talaga 'yung laro namin," Oftana said after the game. "We take those open shots."

Oftana also had two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 35 minutes, and his contributions were much needed by a TNT team that missed Roger Pogoy due to a finger injury. The veteran guard will not be available for the rest of the finals series and will also miss the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.

With Pogoy out of action, TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa expressed his hope that Oftana can continue to step up for the Tropang GIGA. The swingman has been averaging 12.25 points and 6 rebounds per game in the finals.

His Game 4 outing was a bounce-back performance, as Oftana was limited to three points and three boards in their Game 3 loss last Friday.

"As much as we miss Roger on both ends, we know that the guy who's going to step into his role is still this guy [Oftana], the MVP of the NCAA, and he's a bonafide scorer," said Lastimosa. "I told him, 'You're going to get a lot of time tonight, so be ready to play.'"

The coach was pleased with Oftana's Game 4 effort but stressed that they need more from him as the series goes on, especially with Ginebra expected to make adjustments and find ways to exploit Pogoy's absence.

"I just hope that Calvin will continue to shine," said Lastimosa.

Aside from Oftana, TNT also got a solid game from Kib Montalbo (16 points, 4-of-8 shooting from 3), while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson celebrated his coronation as Best Import with a 36-point, 10-rebound outing.

Jayson Castro had 17 points off the bench and Mikey Williams scored 16 points, while Poy Erram played a more composed game and grabbed eight rebounds.

Game 5 is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

