La Salle's Shevana Laput earned her first start of the season against UP. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- De La Salle University's Shevana Laput gave a good account of herself in her first start for the Lady Spikers in UAAP Season 85.

Laput was Ramil de Jesus' first choice at opposite hitter for their match against the University of the Philippines (UP) on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. Despite seeing little playing time in their previous games, Laput showed that she was ready for the moment.

"It feels great," the 6-foot-1 spiker said after the match. "It shows that I've developed and improved as a player, and like, the coaches trust my abilities to play in the first six. So it's great, and it's an honor."

Laput contributed nine points in La Salle's comfortable 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 win that gave them a 10-1 record in the women's volleyball tournament.

For La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo, Laput's performance was the expected result of the work they did with the young player, particularly over the Holy Week break.

The Lady Spikers lost their starting opposite hitter when Leila Cruz suffered an ACL tear in her right knee last month. Baby Jyne Soreno initially got the nod to start after Cruz's injury, but they gave Laput a chance against the Fighting Maroons.

"Actually expected na naman namin eh, since pagpasok ng after the Holy Week, talagang tinutukan na namin siya," Orcullo said of Laput. "So expected naman namin na magde-deliver siya."

"'Yun nga, kailangan mag-build ng confidence going to the patapos ng second round. Kailangan i-build 'yung confidence niya, para just in case pagdating ng semifinals or makarating ng finals, andoon na 'yung confidence niya. Na anytime na gamitin namin siya, magde-deliver," he added.

Laput, the younger sister of former Green Archer James Laput, also credited the presence of her family for her performance. Aside from her brother, her mother and younger sister were also present at the game.

"It's their first time watching a live game. Definitely nervous having them there, supporting me," she said. "It's just a great feeling to know that your family is there, supporting you."

The Lady Spikers have already clinched a Final 4 spot and have the inside track on a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals. They will play Adamson University, Ateneo de Manila University, and University of the East in their final three matches of the elimination round.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.