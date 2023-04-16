Filipino golfer Ira Alido. Handout photo.

MANILA -- After splitting the Visayan leg titles last month, Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa will pursue a second crown when the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship starts on Tuesday at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna.

The two won their first leg titles in contrasting fashion: Alido needed to battle back from five shots down to win the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic at Marapara, while Zaragosa dominated in the Iloilo Golf Challenge.

"Emphasis will be on the approach shots since putting would be a bit tricky on Caliraya greens. If I can manage to hit it closer than I did in the previous events, I would be up there for sure and would have a really good chance of winning," said Alido.

"Para sa akin, importante yung course management at driving para maka-pwesto sa second shot kasi unpredictable yung greens ng Caliraya," Zaragosa said.

At stake in the event is P2.5-M, put up by ICTSI. Sixty-two other golfers will be in the hunt for the top prize in the Arnold Palmer-designed course, which hosted a Philippine Golf Tour event for the first time last year.

Among the contenders are The Country Club Invitational back-to-back winner Guido van der Valk, Tony Lascuña, Michael Bibat, Jhonnel Ababa, Joenard Rates, Frankie Miñoza, Albin Engino, and Mars Pucay.

While confident ahead of the Caliraya leg, Zaragosa is also tempering expectations.

"Wala naman akong expectations. Basta ang goal ko lang ay sundin yung game plan," said Zaragosa. "Nagbabad ako sa short game at nag-practice ng mga clubs na magagamit ko sa Caliraya."