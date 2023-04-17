Bonifacio Global City ruled the inaugural AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup in Taguig. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Bonifacio Global City lived up to the hype in the inaugural AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup this weekend.

BGC blanked Muntinlupa, 5-0, in the finals on Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig, with Charisa Lemoran and Joyce Semacio putting the clamps on Muntinlupa's Camille Rodriguez.

They scored three goals in a two-minute span that decided the game in their favor. Shelah Cadag opened the scoring in the fourth minute, converting off a cross from Semacio. A minute later, Dai Dolina scored off a long ball before Maegan Alforque added a screamer from just outside the box to take the wind out of Muntinlupa's sails.

Semacio scored from the spot for a 4-0 lead, and Cadag's second half goal completed the scoring.

“I am happy for the girls,” said BGC’s coach Shane Cosgrove. “Every week in the 7s, they go hard against each other but in this team, they found a common cause to collectively take home a championship.”

“They knew that Muntinlupa had great quality but we stuck to our game plan of stopping their playmakers and it worked for us.”

BGC had crushed Palawan, 7-0, in the semifinals, while Rodriguez powered Muntinlupa past Cebu, 5-1.

In the battle for third place, Cebu's Jolina Colon banked in off a deflection in the 45th minute to seal their win against Palawan.