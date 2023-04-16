PhilCycling will hold its 2023 National Championships for Road from May 30 to June 2 in and around Tagaytay City and neighboring Batangas.

The championships will feature competitions in road (massed start), criterium and individual time trial for Men and Women Elite, Juniors (17 and 18 years old) and Youth (16 and under) categories.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the National Road Championships are entered in the International Cycling Union calendar.

Deadline of registration is April 30, and PhilCycling will announce the list of eligible cyclists on May 5.

Recognized teams or clubs will be allowed to register a maximum of eight riders in road (massed start), five in criterium and three in ITT. A rider will be allowed to race in a maximum of two events.

Details about the championships will be available at PhilCycling’s official Facebook page.

The National Road Championships are supported by the POC, Philippine Sports Commission, Tagaytay City, Eighth District of Cavite, Province of Cavite, First District of Batangas, Standard Insurance, MVP Sports Foundation, Excellent. Noodles and 7-Eleven Philippines.