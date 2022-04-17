World Balance teases new colorway after Thompson's BPC win

Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson in action against Meralco in Game 4 of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Finals. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson has regularly rocked his own signature shoe during their campaign in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The World Balance ST1, released last November, has been selling well, with Thompson showcasing different colorways of the shoe during their games.

Thompson has worn not just the original all-red version of the ST1, but also an all-white variant and a black-and-gold version.

Along the way, he has emerged as the Best Player of the Conference, officially claiming his trophy ahead of Game 4 of their Finals series against the Meralco Bolts. It was the first BPC award of Thompson's PBA career.

Thompson wore the black-and-gold ST1s for Game 4, where he scored 27 points to help Ginebra claim a crucial 95-84 win against the Bolts to tie their best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

With Thompson's star rising even higher, World Balance is hinting at releasing new colorways of his signature shoe.

So far, only the all-red version is available for retail at P3,499, with forthcoming colorways expected to run for the same price.