Thirdy Ravena missed his fourth straight game but the San-En NeoPhoenix were triumphant against Kyoto. (c) B.LEAGUE

The San-En NeoPhoenix racked up a second win in a row by beating the Kyoto Hannaryz, 63-58, on Sunday afternoon at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

San-En bucked the absence of Filipino guard Thirdy Ravena, who missed his fourth consecutive game. The NeoPhoenix improved to 10-39 in the 2021-22 season of Japan's B.League.

Elias Harris (19 points, six rebounds, three assists) and Justin Knox (13 points, 13 rebounds) led the way for the visiting NeoPhoenix, who triumphed in a defensive slugfest.

Neither team shot well, with Kyoto making 38% of their shots and San-En converting just 34%. The NeoPhoenix went 5-of-28 from long distance and the Hannaryz made only two of 11 three-pointers.

San-En trailed 58-57 with a minute and 25 to go but proceeded to score the final six points of the game. A jumper by Ryo Tawatari gave the NeoPhoenix ther lead for good, and clutch jumpers by Knox and Harris secured their win.

The NeoPhoenix will play the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Wednesday.

Other Filipino imports in the B.League absorbed losses on Sunday.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars faltered in the second half and fell to the Levanga Hokkaido anew, 100-73. The Lakestars are now 12-36 in the season.

Ravena had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the game, but committed six of Shiga's 14 turnovers. Novard Gadson led the Lakestars with 23 points, while Sean O'Mara had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

One day after giving up 38 points to Hokkaido's Shawn Long, the Lakestars this time allowed De'mon Brooks to explode for 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. As a team, Levanga shot 50% from the field.

Utsunomiya Brex completed a weekend sweep of the Toyama Grouses, 89-63. Dwight Ramos, in his second game back, had seven points, four assists, and three rebounds in 29 minutes of playing time.

It was the second consecutive defeat for Toyama, who dropped to 20-31 in the season. Four players scored in double-digits for the Grouses, led by Julian Mavunga who had 12 points.

But they struggled to contain the Brex, with Josh Scott netting 21 points on a perfect 9-of-9 clip from the field. Utsunomiya shot 52% from the field, including a blistering 10-of-23 from long distance.

Toyama and Shiga will face off on Wednesday.

Javi Gomez de Liaño scored a B.League career-best 14 points, but the Ibaraki Robots were routed 107-77 by the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Gomez de Liano went 4-of-9 from the field in 24 minutes for Ibaraki, which played with an eight-man rotation. Chehales Tapscott led the Robots with 23 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Ibaraki dropped to 13-32.