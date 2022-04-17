MANILA, Philippines -- The San Beda Red Lions preserved their perfect slate with an impressive 82-68 victory against the Arellano Chiefs, Sunday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

The Red Lions improved to 5-0 in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament, while the Chiefs dropped to 2-4.

James Canlas Kwekuteye led the way for San Beda with 14 points and four rebounds, while Gab Cometa had 11 points off the bench. The Red Lions shot 49.3% from the field, and forced the Chiefs into 20 turnovers that they converted into 17 points.

They also held Arellano center Justin Arana to just seven points on 3-of-7 shooting. Arana grabbed 13 rebounds, but committed a whopping eight turnovers as he faced double- and triple-teams in virtually every possession.

"We had to double team him, make him kick it out," Kwekuteye said of their game plan against the Arellano big man, who is averaging a double-double this season. "We executed that and he scored only seven points."

San Beda led by just two points, 17-15, in the first quarter as their offense got off to a slow start. But behind their reserves, they out-scored the Chiefs, 30-17, in the pivotal second period to take control of the game.

The Red Lions led by as much as 22 points, though Arellano trimmed the deficit to 11 midway through the final quarter, 70-59. But Kwekuteye sparked an 8-0 run, capped by a daring drive to the hoop by Rhayyan Amsali, to restore a more comfortable 78-59 advantage with just three minutes and 21 seconds to go.

"Thank God the bench stepped up today, and we came up with the W," said Kwekuteye.

With Arana held in check, it was Kalen Doromal who top-scored for Arellano with 16 points. Raymart Sablan was the only other Chief in double figures, contributing 10 points in a losing effort.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 82 -- Kwekuteye 14, Cometa 11, Penuela 9, Ynot 9, Bahio 8, Amsali 8, Sanchez 8, Cuntapay 6, Alfaro 4, Gallego 3, Visser 2, Villejo 0, Abuda 0, Andrada 0, Jopia 0.

ARELLANO 68 -- Doromal 16, Sablan 10, Valencia 9, Cruz 8, Arana 7, Concepcion 7, Steinl 4, Sta. Ana 3, Abastillas 2, Caballero 2, Oliva 0.

Quarters: 17-15, 47-32, 66-52, 82-68.